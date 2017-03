NEW ORLEANS New York real estate scion Robert Durst agreed on Monday to be extradited to Los Angeles County from New Orleans to face a charge of first-degree murder in a woman's 2000 death.

Durst, the subject of a six-part HBO documentary series called "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," has maintained his innocence in the killing.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Susan Heavey)