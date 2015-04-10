Robert Durst sits in a police vehicle as he leaves a courthouse in New Orleans, Louisiana March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Celano

NEW ORLEANS Robert Durst, a real estate scion charged with murder in California, was indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury on a weapons charge stemming from his arrest last month in New Orleans, prosecutors said.

The indictment diminishes the already slim chances of Durst being extradited soon to Los Angeles County, where prosecutors want him for the 2000 slaying of Susan Berman, in a case recently chronicled in the HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst."

The final episode of the series aired a day after his March 14 arrest at a New Orleans hotel, where authorities said he was staying under an assumed name with $42,000 in cash, a revolver, a stash of marijuana and a latex mask.

Authorities have said Durst was likely seeking to flee to Cuba.

Dick DeGuerin, Durst's attorney, who did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, has argued that FBI agents who arrested him and initially searched his hotel room did so improperly. DeGuerin has pushed for a swift extradition to California.

The HBO series documented several police investigations of Durst over the years, including the dismemberment killing of a male neighbor in Texas in 2003 for which he was tried and acquitted of murder, and the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen, in New York.

Toward the end of the series, Durst was presented with evidence his handwriting appeared to match that of Berman's likely killer. Durst's voice was subsequently captured on a microphone after the interview concluded as saying he had "killed them all."

Durst, long estranged from his powerful family known for its significant New York real estate holdings, has been said by prosecutors to be worth some $100 million.

Durst was also indicted earlier this week on Louisiana charges of possessing a weapon as a felon and carrying a firearm with a controlled substance.

The federal charge, of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carries up to 10 years in prison.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Sandra Maler)