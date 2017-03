WASHINGTON A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook a remote part of southern Alaska on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake hit 48 miles (77 km) west of Haines, Alaska, in a large natural area near the Glacial Bay National Park and about six hours north of Juneau, according to USGS.

