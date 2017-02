LOS ANGELES A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Wednesday evening, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The temblor hit at 8:17 p.m. local time and was centered 2 miles north of Yorba Linda, California, about 28 miles southeast of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was followed by a 2.4 magnitude aftershock a few minutes later.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney)