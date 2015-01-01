A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the Northern California coast on Thursday, about 70 miles (113 km) west of the town of Ferndale, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A Ferndale police dispatcher said there were no reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which according to the USGS's website occurred at 4:16 a.m. Pacific Time.

No tsunami warning was issued for the area following the magnitude 5.1 quake, according to the USGS and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Ferndale is about 190 miles (306 km) northwest of Napa, California, where a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in August struck nearby, injuring more than 200 people and causing millions of dollars in damage to buildings and the wine industry. In September a woman died of injuries sustained in that quake.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bill Trott)