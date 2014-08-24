NAPA Calif Dozens of people were injured, two of them seriously, when a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Napa in the wine-producing region of northern California, the city government said.

Four mobile homes were destroyed and two more were still on fire in the northern part of the city, a statement said.

The city government said there were 50 gas main breaks, 30 water main leaks and damage to historic buildings as well as to commercial properties.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago and Jim Christie in Napa, California, Editing by Angus MacSwan)