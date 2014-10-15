Frontier Airlines planes wait at their gates for the next batch of passengers at the Denver airport in this August 27, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

The Ohio Health Department said it is tracing contacts of a second Texas nurse diagnosed with Ebola who flew from Cleveland to Dallas one day before she tested positive for the virus.

The department is also working with airline officials to track down additional people the nurse may have come into contact with, spokesman Jay Carey said. It is waiting on additional instructions from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Texas Health Department, Carey said.

