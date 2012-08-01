NEW YORK ADP national employment report shows U.S. employment increased by 163,000 private sector jobs in July.

COMMENTS:

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

"This is another resilient outcome. It does show that things are chugging along and this is pretty respectable. The diversion between nonfarm payrolls is quite worrying and this could do something to lift expectations if it's not distorted by things like initial claims, which were volatile throughout the month."

ERIC STEIN, VP AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT, BOSTON

"The ADP number was somewhat stronger than expected showing that the U.S. continues to have consistently positive private sector payroll growth albeit at a painfully slow rate. Treasuries sold off maybe 1 basis point in response to the number. All eyes today are clearly on the FOMC announcement. Later in the week, the focus will switch to the ECB and finally to payrolls on Friday."

WARD MCCARTHY, CHIEF FINANCIAL ECONOMIST, JEFFERIES & CO., NEW YORK

"It's stronger than expected. It might cause some people to revise up their payrolls forecast, but frankly it's dangerous to do that. ADP is not good indicator of month-to-month change in payrolls."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

"ADP has a poor correlation with non-farm payrolls but that won't stop positive anticipation for Friday's job report based on today's better than expected number."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures held their earlier gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices extended earlier losses.

FOREX: The dollar gained versus the euro.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)