NEW YORK Ongoing job losses in the government sector mean Friday's key job report will likely come in lower than Wednesday's private employer data, which showed a gain of 110,000 jobs in October, said Joel Prakken, chairman of Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.

"If the government sector -- particularly the state and local government sector -- continues to shed jobs as it has been in recent months, I would expect on Friday a number that is somewhat below the 110,000 we're reporting today," Prakken said during a conference call with reporters.

Prakken was speaking after the ADP National Employment Report, which is jointly developed with Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.

Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show the economy created 95,000 jobs last month, with a rise in private payrolls of 120,000.

