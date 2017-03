NEW YORK The U.S. job market has lost some steam but it has not yet broken, Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said on Wednesday.

"It's clear that the job market has slowed... but it's not breaking," Zandi said.

U.S. private-sector employers added 130,000 jobs in October, lower than economists' expectations of 150,000 for the month, according to a report by payrolls processor ADP and Moody's Analytics.

