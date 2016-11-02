Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
NEW YORK Job growth has slowed a bit over the past year, but is still well above the rate of growth needed to absorb the increase in the working age population, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Wednesday.
Zandi told reporters on a conference call that the slowdown in job growth over the past year is due to struggling sectors such as energy because of low commodity prices and more recently, weakness in the construction trades, which is primarily from a slowdown in public construction.
However, Zandi said another reason for the slowing growth the labor market is tight and businesses are having a hard time filling open job positions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi Aramco's decision to shelve a plan to partner with Malaysia's state oil company threatens the country's ambitious plans for an oil and gas processing hub, which it may struggle to keep on course if it cannot find another foreign investor.