Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
NEW YORK U.S. non-farm payrolls likely grew by about 200,000 in June, partly since the figure will include about 35,000 Verizon workers who were on strike in May, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said Thursday.
Zandi said he arrived at that rough estimate for U.S. non-farm payrolls growth in June by adding those 35,000 jobs to the 172,000 increase in private sector jobs last month that the ADP National Employment Report showed Thursday. Zandi was speaking to reporters on a conference call following the data.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.