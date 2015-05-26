Oil slips towards $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
LONDON Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
NEW YORK The United States was on track to expand 0.8 percent in the second quarter after data showed a stronger-than-expected 1.0 rise in core business investments in April, Atlanta Fed's GDPnow forecast model showed on Tuesday.
This was higher than the 0.7 percent increase estimated on May 19, the GDPnow showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as concerns rose about the prospects of a U.S. public spending boost under President Donald Trump after he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill.