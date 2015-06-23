Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. Picture taken November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 2.0 percent in the second quarter following data that showed gains in new and existing home sales in May, Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was up slightly from the regional Fed's prior estimate on June 16 of a 1.9 percent rise.

The gain of 5.1 percent in May existing home sales and a 2.2 percent May increase in new home sales helped raise the model's forecast on residential investment growth to 10.0 percent from 7.0 percent in the second quarter, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)