NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter after data showed a slower pace of consumer spending in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This was slower than the regional Fed's prior estimate of 2.3 percent on Nov. 18, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model estimated fourth-quarter consumer spending growth was 2.2 percent, slower than an earlier projection of 3.1 percent.

Earlier Wednesday, the Commerce Department said consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent after a similar increase in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 percent rise in personal consumption last month.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)