NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.4 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following weaker-than-expected data on retail sales in November, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was lower than the 2.6 growth rate calculated on Dec. 9, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)