A construction takes a break while on the job building a shopping center complex in Solana Beach, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.8 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter of 2016 following a stronger-than-forecast rise in housing starts in December, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was unchanged from than the growth rate calculated on Jan. 13, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)