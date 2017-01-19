Wall St. edges higher as earnings gather pace
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.8 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter of 2016 following a stronger-than-forecast rise in housing starts in December, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.
The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was unchanged from than the growth rate calculated on Jan. 13, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip slightly to $559 billion in fiscal year 2017 compared to $587 billion a year earlier, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.