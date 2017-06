NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 1.8 percent annualized pace in the first quarter after data showed slower-than-expected growth in consumer spending in January, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest first-quarter gross domestic product estimate was lower than the 2.5 percent growth rate calculated on Monday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

