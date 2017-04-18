NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to expand at a 0.5 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following data on housing starts and industrial output in March, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed.

The latest first-quarter gross domestic product estimate was unchanged from the growth rate calculated on April 14, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)