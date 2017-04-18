Oil prices fall as OPEC output, U.S. crude stockpiles rise
LONDON Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a build in U.S. crude stocks and OPEC reported a rise in its production despite a pledge to cut output.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to expand at a 0.5 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following data on housing starts and industrial output in March, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed.
The latest first-quarter gross domestic product estimate was unchanged from the growth rate calculated on April 14, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
AMSTERDAM The impact of the European Central Bank's 2.3 trillion asset purchase program on inflation has been disappointing, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, a long-time critic of the bond buying scheme, said on Wednesday.
BEIJING China's economy generally remained on solid footing in May, but tighter monetary policy, a cooling housing market and slowing investment reinforced views that it will gradually lose momentum in coming months.