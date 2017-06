NEW YORK The U.S. economy is growing at a 3.2 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on data on May retail sales and consumer prices, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was stronger than the previous reading of 3.0 percent calculated on June 9, the Atlanta Fed said.

