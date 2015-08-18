Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at an annualized rate of 1.3 percent in the third quarter following news of a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent rise in industrial output in July, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.
This was stronger than the regional Fed bank's prior estimate on Aug. 13 of a 0.7 percent rise in gross domestic product, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The model upgraded third-quarter GDP growth as the factory production report included a 15.3 percent increase in motor vehicle assemblies in July, reducing the drag from an expected inventory decline in the quarter to 1.8 percentage points from 2.2 points, the Atlanta Fed said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.