NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at an annualized rate of 1.3 percent in the third quarter following news of a stronger-than-expected 0.6 percent rise in industrial output in July, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

This was stronger than the regional Fed bank's prior estimate on Aug. 13 of a 0.7 percent rise in gross domestic product, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

The model upgraded third-quarter GDP growth as the factory production report included a 15.3 percent increase in motor vehicle assemblies in July, reducing the drag from an expected inventory decline in the quarter to 1.8 percentage points from 2.2 points, the Atlanta Fed said.

