Oil up from four-month lows, inventories curb recovery
LONDON Oil prices climbed off four-month lows on Thursday but the recovery was cautious with investors fretting that OPEC-led supply cuts were not yet reducing record U.S. crude inventories.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.1 percent in the third quarter after data showed a shrinkage in the country's trade deficit in goods in September, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.
This was a faster growth rate from the regional Fed's prior estimate of 0.8 percent on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The U.S. goods trade gap USGBAL=ECI contracted to $58.6 billion last month from $67.19 billion in August, the government said on Wednesday. The September reading was the smallest since February.
This meant a smaller 0.4 percent drag from trade on gross domestic product in the third quarter versus a prior estimate of 0.7 percent, the regional Fed said.
The U.S. utilities that are clients of Toshiba Corp's nuclear power plant construction subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, have hired advisers to prepare for its potential bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.