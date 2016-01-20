A worker walks on scaffolding at the construction site of a new home in Carlsbad, California September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter after reports on domestic consumer prices and housing starts in December, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

That pace is a tad faster than the regional Fed's prior estimate of 0.6 percent growth on Jan. 15, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

Earlier Wednesday, the government said its consumer price index dipped 0.1 percent last month, while housing starts fell 2.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.15 million units.

Even with those weaker-than-expected readings, the regional Fed's model showed they would add to fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

"The forecasts for fourth quarter real consumer spending growth and real residential investment growth each increased slightly," the Atlanta Fed said.

