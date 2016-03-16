NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow 1.9 percent in the first quarter following data on domestic consumer prices and housing starts in February, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

That pace matched the regional Fed's prior estimate on Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.

Earlier Wednesday, the government said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3 percent, bringing its year-over-year increase to 2.3 percent which was the largest gain since May 2012.

It also said housing starts increased 5.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.18 million units last month, the highest level in five months, while industrial output fell 0.5 percent last month.

In the wake of the latest CPI and factory production data, the Atlanta Fed said its forecast for first-quarter real consumer spending growth fell from 2.7 percent to 2.5 percent and for non-residential structures investment contracted by 9.2 percent from an earlier 6.8 percent.

The drop in those categories was offset by a pickup in residential investments to 14.6 percent from 12.3 percent following the stronger-than-forecast readings on housing starts in February.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)