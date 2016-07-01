Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy likely grew at a 2.6 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following a surprise drop on construction spending in May, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.
The latest GDP estimate was slightly slower than the 2.7 percent pace calculated on June 29, the regional Fed said on its website.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.