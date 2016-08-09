Bond markets set for a taste of the 60s as inflation picks up
LONDON Inflation has a habit of creeping up on you. Just ask historians.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 3.7 percent annualized rate in the third quarter in the wake of the latest data on wholesale inventories, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.
The latest third-quarter GDP estimate was slightly slower than the 3.8 percent figure calculated on Friday, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories for June rose 0.3 percent after having been initially estimated as unchanged. Inventories for May were adjusted higher to show a 0.2 percent rise instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain.
The unexpected inventory increase in June led the Atlanta Fed's forecast program to lower the estimated contribution from inventory investment to third-quarter GDP growth to 0.82 percent point from a prior estimate of 0.93 point.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK The S&P 500 and the Dow on Monday posted their largest drop so far in 2017 as investors worried that a curb on immigration ordered by Donald Trump was a reminder that some of the U.S. president's policies are not market-friendly.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday and reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy of controlling the yield curve.