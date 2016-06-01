U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Barclays economists said on Wednesday they reduced their outlook on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 2.2 percent from their earlier view of 2.6 percent following a surprise 1.8 percent drop in construction spending in April.
The April drop in construction spending was the biggest in more than five years.
Meanwhile, they anticipated gross domestic product in the first quarter would get a 0.1 percentage point boost to 0.9 percent from upward revisions on construction spending in February and March.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
DETROIT Automakers reported mixed U.S. auto sales for January, with General Motors Co posting a 3.8 percent decline while crosstown rival Ford Motor Co topped analysts forecasts on strong truck sales.
LONDON Oil rose to around $56 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed Wednesday's gains.