NEW YORK Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery.

JOHN CANALLY INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AND ECONOMIST FOR LPL FINANCIAL IN BOSTON

"The market was looking for him to not throw any cold any water on the prospects for QE and he didn't throw any cold water on it. The timing is a little bit iffy, but he didn't come out of the box saying that there has been substantial and sustainable improvement in the economy. Because he didn't do that, I think it's just a matter of time."

"For anyone in the market today who thinks he was going to just come out and say we are going to do QE is just naive. I'm not sure what the market is responding to but he couldn't have been more clear in this speech that he is not satisfied with the economy, not satisfied with where the unemployment rate is and therefore prepared to act."

BRIAN KIM, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT.

"It is dovish, but that is not anything different than what we saw in the Fed minutes."

"It is sort of as we expected, keeping the same tone in that there is potential for monetary easing. He doesn't pre-commit but keeps it out there. It doesn't really change expectations very much."

"There is a bit of dollar strength. A modest move at this point from the people who may have been looking for action that is more imminent (from the Fed)."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"Bernanke's comments at first blush are the Fed minutes incarnate. We did not get much more in his speech than we got from the last Fed minutes. We still think there is a good shot of QE3 in September. The next payrolls report will keep that hanging in the balance."

MICHAEL WOOLFOLK, SENIOR CURRENCY STRATEGIST, BNY MELLON, NEW YORK

"I'm searching to find any type of clarification on whether the Fed will act in September. It does not appear Bernanke is providing any further guidance in that respect. So once again, it looks like the market has been disappointed. He stayed true to character and avoided pre-committing."

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"He said the Fed should not rule out conventional measures, so that is a hint. So far, from what I am seeing, I don't see anything that would indicate that he is going to speak broadly about the need for more stimulus, but these are just the headlines. One key is that he said better economic growth is needed to drive down unemployment. He is keeping options open and not ready to pull the trigger yet."

JACK ABLIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, HARRIS PRIVATE BANK IN CHICAGO

"There are likely some empty feelings among investors after this. We wanted something to sink our teeth into and he didn't give it to us today. Now the ball is in the ECB's court, but Draghi needs the help of German policymakers."

JOSEPH TREVISANI, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, WORLDWIDE MARKETS, WOODCLIFF LAKE, NEW JERSEY

"Chairman Bernanke and the Fed have kept the markets aloft for two FOMC meetings by hinting at quantitative easing. That policy continued in Jackson Hole today. The sleight of hand will last only until September 13th."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks pared their gains.

FOREX: The dollar trimmed its losses versus the euro and yen.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices turned negative.

