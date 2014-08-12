Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit was $95 billion at the end of July, down 3 percent from the same period last year, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $96 billion deficit for last month. The deficit was $98 billion in July of 2013.
The fiscal year-to-date deficit at the end of July was $460 billion, the lowest level since the same period in fiscal year 2008, compared with a deficit of $607 billion for the same period in fiscal year 2013, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.
Last month's budget results were affected by differences in the calendar. If adjusted for timing-related transactions, the budget deficit in July would have been $86 billion.
Receipts last month totaled $211 billion, up 5 percent from the year-ago period, bringing the fiscal year-to-date total receipts to $2.47 trillion.
Outlays last month totaled $305 billion, up 3 percent from July 2013, for a fiscal year-to-date total of $2.93 trillion.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.