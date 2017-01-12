Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
WASHINGTON The U.S. government posted a $28 billion budget deficit in December, with both receipts and outlays falling from the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
The budget gap was $14 billion in December 2015, according to Treasury's monthly budget statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $25 billion deficit for last month.
The fiscal 2017 year-to-date deficit was $208 billion compared with $216 billion in the same period of fiscal 2016.
When accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit last month was $5 billion. That compared to a surplus of $27 billion in the same month in 2015.
Receipts last month came to $319 billion, a 9 percent decline from December 2015, while outlays stood at $347 billion, down 5 percent from the same month a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.