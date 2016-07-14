Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
WASHINGTON The U.S. federal government posted a budget surplus of $6 billion in June, compared with a surplus of $50 billion in the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $401 billion, according to the Treasury's monthly budget statement. Receipts last month totaled $330 billion, while outlays were at $323 billion.
Accounting for calendar adjustments, June would have shown a surplus of $10 billion compared to an adjusted surplus of $50 billion for June 2015.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.