WASHINGTON The U.S. federal government posted a budget surplus of $6 billion in June, compared with a surplus of $50 billion in the same month a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The current fiscal year-to-date deficit stood at $401 billion, according to the Treasury's monthly budget statement. Receipts last month totaled $330 billion, while outlays were at $323 billion.

Accounting for calendar adjustments, June would have shown a surplus of $10 billion compared to an adjusted surplus of $50 billion for June 2015.

