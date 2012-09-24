U.S. companies borrowed more in August than a year ago to spend on new equipment, but are still holding on to cash because of global economic and regulatory concerns, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association said on Monday.

Companies took on $6.9 billion in loans, leases and lines of credit to fund equipment purchases in August, up 21 percent from $5.7 billion a year earlier and up 5 percent from July's $6.6 billion, the industry group said.

The financing was for goods such as industrial equipment, computer systems and office furniture.

Despite the higher spending trend, which reflects improvement in economic sectors including housing and mining, the group said companies remain cautious and are mainly replacing aging equipment.

"Businesses, both large and small, continue to build up cash reserves, indicating lingering apprehension over increasing energy prices, instability in the Arab world and a still fragile euro-zone economy," William Sutton, the group's chief executive, said in a statement.

ELFA said that for the first eight months of the year, borrowing rose 16 percent from the comparable period in 2011.

ELFA has more than 550 members and reports economic activity for the $628 billion equipment finance sector.

"There's almost $2 trillion that corporations are sitting on that could be otherwise invested," Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief operating officer, said in an interview. "These companies are not hiring and they're not investing in capital equipment, rather they are waiting for things to improve to provide a little more certainty and comfort in the staying-power of the economy."

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its sentiment index rose to 53 in September from 50.2 in August. It remained below the recent peak of 62.1 in April.

"Customers are delaying decisions due to uncertainty about healthcare, taxes, unclear and onerous regulations and the general economic climate," George K. Booth, chief executive officer of Black Rock Capital LLC, said in the foundation's statement.

Overall credit quality measures were generally steady to gradually improved in August, ELFA reported.

The percentage of borrowers that were late by more than 30 days on their debts fell to 1.9 percent in August, down from 2.2 percent in July, the group said. The August rate matches January's rate, which was the lowest level since 2006.

Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, were unchanged from July's rate of 0.4 percent and down 33 percent from August 2011.

The charge-off rate, which stood at 3 percent in 2009, has fallen steadily as companies clean up portfolios of poorly performing loans, ELFA said.

Credit approvals declined to 77 percent in August from 77.5 percent in July.

ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member organizations, including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc (7751.T), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Dell Inc DELL.O, Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N). (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Leslie Adler)