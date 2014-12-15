NEW YORK Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in October after making massive purchases the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net sales of long-term U.S. assets were $1.4 billion in October, following inflows of $164.3 billion in September. September's inflows were the biggest since March 2010.

However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors snapped up $178.4 billion in U.S. assets, after an outflow of $57.2 billion the previous month.

Investors in general though focus on the long-term flows, without the shorter-term assets.

Private inflows climbed to $166.5 billion in October from outflows of $48.6 billion in September.

U.S. Treasuries showed small buying of about $500 million in October, down sharply from $48.1 billion the previous month. Foreigners, however, bought Treasuries for a third consecutive month.

Data also showed China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a second straight month to $1.252 trillion from $1.266 trillion in September. China is still, however, the largest holder of U.S. government debt.

Japan's holdings of Treasuries edged up slightly in October to $1.222 trillion from $1.221 trillion.

The October report also showed outflows from U.S. equities to $27.2 billion after inflows of $4.4 billion in September.

Investors also bought U.S. corporate bonds totaling $7.9 billion in October, down from $20.7 billion in September.

Agency bonds continued their winning streak in October, garnering net inflows of $3.9 billion from $21.0 billion. the previous month. Foreigners bought agencies for a sixth straight month.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)