NEW YORK Foreigners unloaded U.S. securities for a third straight month in July as lawmakers clashed over raising the country's borrowing limit, according to data from the U.S. Treasury Department on Friday.

Most selling was concentrated in short-term instruments, which contributed to an overall net outflow of $51.8 billion in July, up from net sales of $29.4 billion the prior month.

"The debt ceiling debate caused huge uncertainty and the prospect of the United States losing its AAA credit rating caused an exodus out of U.S. dollar assets in July," said Kathy Lien, head of research at GFT Forex in New York.

Lawmakers averted a U.S. default with a last minute deal to raise the debt ceiling, but Standard & Poor's still stripped the United States of its coveted top rating in August, citing concern politicians would not agree on ways to reduce deficits over the long run.

A bipartisan committee of lawmakers is scheduled to meet later this year in an attempt to trim at least $1.2 trillion from annual U.S. budget deficits over a 10-year period.

John Chambers, the head of S&P's sovereign ratings committee, reiterated this week that there is a one-in-three chance of another downgrade over the next six to 24 months, which he said could be triggered if the committee doesn't deliver on deficit reduction.

Both private investors and central banks were net sellers of Treasury bills to the tune of $33.8 billion in July, the biggest outflow from bills since January 2010.

LONG-TERM PURCHASES MODEST

Overseas investors, however, were buyers of long-term U.S. assets such as government bonds and notes, snapping up $9.5 billion. Although that was above June's $3.4 billion tally, it was less than a third of the $31.6 billion average inflow recorded between January and May.

"Overall, the big picture shows continued weak foreign appetite for U.S. assets. That has been in place for a while," said Jens Nordvig, head of G10 currency strategy at Nomura.

Foreigners bought a net $16.2 billion in Treasury notes and bonds in July after unloading $4.6 billion the previous month.

Central bank buying was modest. The Treasury holdings of China and Japan, the top two foreign U.S. creditors, were nearly flat while Russia sold Treasuries for a ninth consecutive month.

That was "one sign that that the U.S. budget wrangling and ratings fallout was taking a toll on even the most solid buyers," said Deutsche Bank currency strategist Alan Ruskin.

Caribbean banking sectors, a proxy for hedge fund activity, unloaded $17.2 billion of Treasuries in July.

AUGUST, SEPTEMBER LOOKING BETTER

Treasury buying did pick up in August and September, as the weakening U.S. economy and the worsening euro zone debt crisis threatened the health of the global economy.

Even with the S&P downgrade, Treasuries retained their status as the safest and most liquid asset. Demand pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year note below 2 percent for the first time in at least 60 years.

That's likely to be reflected in the August and September data, which Treasury will release over the next two months.

But Ruskin said the recent rise in the dollar and Treasuries may have more to do with U.S. investors cutting exposure to the widening euro zone debt and banking crisis than with increased foreign demand for U.S. assets.

(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Leslie Adler)