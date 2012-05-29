NEW YORK Single-family home prices edged higher in March, the second month of gains in a row, adding on to signs the housing market is stabilizing, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

STORY:

COMMENTS:

TIM GHRISKEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF SOLARIS ASSET MANAGEMENT IN BEDFORD HILLS, NEW YORK

"Basically in-line, still a downward progression in house prices, at least from this 20-city index...what we hear is that houses are transacting, there are transactions being done but prices aren't coming up at all."

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, ROCKWELL GLOBAL CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"It's a bit of negative reading here, almost unchanged. It's less than what the market was expecting but the market is still pointing to a higher open. We are sort of putting aside Europe here, and investors are focusing on the consumer confidence data later."

IAN LYNGEN, SENIOR GOVERNMENT BOND STRATEGIST, CRT CAPITAL GROUP, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT

"Overall, a modestly weaker than expected print, but one that has had little impact on the Treasury market."

JOHN BRADY, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT R.J. O'BRIEN & ASSOCIATES IN CHICAGO

"I don't make much of this report. The only data point that matters this week is the May payroll report."

MARK VITNER, SENIOR ECONOMIST, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

"On balance, the most important take away here is that pricing trends are improving and if you look at the 10-city average, the 20-city average on a seasonally adjusted basis you see some modest price gains in each of the last two months.

"In my mind there is no question that housing has bottomed, in terms of home sales, home construction and home prices but the recovery is still going to be very modest or very sluggish. There are still so many unanswered questions in front of us, such as what has happened to attitudes toward home ownership. We know there has been some change to that. Also we don't know what is going to happen with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, what is the government's role in mortgage financing going to be? We are not going to be able to settle that until after the election."

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures held steady at higher levels.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices held steady at higher levels.

FOREX: The dollar held onto slight gains versus the euro and yen.

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)