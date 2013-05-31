Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
NEW YORK Business activity in the Midwest reaccelerated in May after contracting in April as measures of employment and new orders jumped, a report showed on Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 58.7 from 49 in April, handily beating economists' expectations for 50.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.
U.S. stocks trimmed declines shortly after the data, while the dollar cut gains against the yen and Treasuries prices turned negative.
The gauge of new orders climbed to 58.1 from 53.2, while the employment component shot up to its highest since January at 56.9 from 48.7.
The production index surged to 62.7 from 49.9. But inventories slowed slightly, contracting further to 40.4 from 40.6.
The Chicago report is one of the last snapshots of regional manufacturing ahead of a look at the national sector, due to be released next week. That report is expected to show the pace of growth slowed a tad in May.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp , the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
GENEVA PSA Group's purchase of General Motors' Opel division will cause no immediate problems for Volkswagen's core autos division, which is undergoing major restructuring, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.