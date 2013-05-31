NEW YORK Business activity in the Midwest reaccelerated in May after contracting in April as measures of employment and new orders jumped, a report showed on Friday.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 58.7 from 49 in April, handily beating economists' expectations for 50.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.

U.S. stocks trimmed declines shortly after the data, while the dollar cut gains against the yen and Treasuries prices turned negative.

The gauge of new orders climbed to 58.1 from 53.2, while the employment component shot up to its highest since January at 56.9 from 48.7.

The production index surged to 62.7 from 49.9. But inventories slowed slightly, contracting further to 40.4 from 40.6.

The Chicago report is one of the last snapshots of regional manufacturing ahead of a look at the national sector, due to be released next week. That report is expected to show the pace of growth slowed a tad in May.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)