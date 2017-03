The pace of business activity growth in the U.S. Midwest decelerated slightly in September, a report showed on Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer fell to 60.5 this month from 64.3 in August, landing also shy of economists' expectations for 61.9.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.

