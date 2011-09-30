CHICAGO Business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more than expected in September, buoyed by new orders and a jump in employment, a report showed on Friday.

The surprisingly strong showing, especially after last month's near two-year-low, may ease fears of a new recession in the United States even as the European debt crisis festers.

"I still think the Europe situation trumps anything as far as the market goes," said Alan Lancz, president of Toledo-bsed Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. "But it could mean that the economy isn't in double-dip levels now."

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 60.4 in September. The reading was 56.5 in August, and economists had forecast a September reading of 55.

The employment component of the index jumped to 60.6, from 52.1 in August. New orders rose to 65.3, from 56.9.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional economy.

The upbeat Chicago-Midwest report contrasted with weak regional readings issued by the Federal Reserve banks in Philadelphia and New York earlier this month. Next week, reports will give a snapshot of how U.S. manufacturing and service sectors were faring at the national level.

The U.S. dollar extended gains against the yen and euro after the data, while Wall Street stocks were weaker, though off their lows in morning trading.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Dan Grebler)