NEW YORK Citi Research's barometer on U.S. economic data surprises posted its biggest drop in about 2-1/2 years on Friday in the wake of a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter.

The Citi gauge .CESIUSD, which traders monitor for the U.S. growth trajectory, fell to 16.3, down 20.2 points for its biggest drop since February 2014. On Tuesday, the index reached 43.1, which was its strongest since 47.0 on Sept. 4, 2014.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)