NEW YORK New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits declined for the second straight week, to the lowest level since the first week of April, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in September to its narrowest level since December on record-high exports, while the flow of imports from China slowed.

COMMENTS:

PETER JANKOVSKIS, CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT OAKBROOK INVESTMENTS LLC IN LISLE, ILLINOIS

"In general we are continuing to see a favorable trend on the unemployment claims. They continue to come in a little lower than expected. That is certainly good. The trade balance, the deficit was a little smaller than expected.

"Overall it doesn't look like the futures market reacted much. Again, they are being driven by developments in Europe, the fact the Italian debt auction went a little better than expected and the Greeks have finally come together on a prime minister."

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT OF INVESTMENT FIRM LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK

"Both jobless claims and international trade continue to be generally positive in a sense that they are not falling off the cliff. They are not strong enough to make it clear that we are in a solid recovery but they are not weak enough to show that we are falling into a recession.

The main focus is not this for the market. The focus is what's happening in Europe, and how our numbers here (U.S. data) could change in the future due to the slowdown in Europe. There are traders predicting next week's or next month's numbers based on today's numbers. They are making bets based on this."

BORIS SCHLOSSBERG, DIRECTOR OF FX RESEARCH,GFT, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY

"We rallied a lot going into the data but the euro is taking its cue from U.S. equity prices rather than U.S. data and could go to $1.3650 or higher with the tone still risk-on. What we're seeing here is very short term profit taking."

TROY DAVIG, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, BARCLAYS CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"It was good news. We are seeing modest improvements week over week. But...while firms are not letting people go, they are cautious on hiring. What we need is to see hiring go up to 200,000 each month to pull down the unemployment rate."

OMER ESINER, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, COMMONWEALTH FOREIGN EXCHANGE, WASHINGTON

"Any time we see a number below 400,000, that's positive. Clearly, the labor market is improving, but at a very slow pace. Still, the market will be encouraged that we're below 400,000. It may add to today's slightly improved tone in markets, so we may see the dollar give up some more gains. Over the next couple of days or weeks, though, I think data will take a back seat to developments in Europe. We've seen a relative calm in Italian bond markets today but a rise back above 7 percent on the 10-year will see the euro continue to fall. The market still has a sell-into-euro-rallies mentality."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"The (jobless claims) release may be flattered by favorable seasonal adjustments (unadjusted claims rose by 29k to 399k) but the improvement could be sustained with seasonal factors set to get increasingly favorable as winter approaches. The data should therefore provide some optimism that the economy has sustained its improvement seen in the third quarter, and this is now giving some support, if still modest, to the labor market."