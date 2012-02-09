NEW YORK New claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a government report showed on Thursday, further evidence the labor market was gaining traction.

COMMENTS:

FRANK LESH, FUTURES ANALYST AND BROKER AT FUTUREPATH TRADING LLC IN CHICAGO

"It's great news. Claims continue to look better every week, every month ... the headline number is great."

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK

"It does look like with these numbers that the labor market is on a positive footing, which is good to see. Job creation is probably going to be what keeps this recovery alive. Things do seem to be holding up somewhat better than we had expected. Between jobless on the downside and the January payrolls report it looks like there is some cushion as compared to earlier in the year."

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

"It was a little better than expected, the previous week got revised higher, so net-net it was pretty much in line with the four-week moving average which is settling at 370,000. The seasonal volatility from around the holidays is going to disappear so we'll have a much cleaner set of numbers in the weeks ahead.

"A boring number given the news out of Europe this morning. The market's been all about Greece apparently coming to a deal. That news has been overshadowing anything going on over here."

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"The number of people filing their first claim to qualify for unemployment benefits surprisingly fell again during the week ending February 4, to 358,000. This is notably less than both market and seasonal expectations, and the fact that nothing unusual appears to be occurring at the state level as the data moves out of seasonal volatility is supportive towards authentic improvements in job separation behavior -- less layoffs. In the first five weeks of 2012, weekly filings have fallen a net 17k, or on average 3.5k people less per week.

"This report counts claims as having fallen by 15k. The market thought claims would rise to 370k, which would have been a small adjustment up of 3k. But, revisions push last week's claims up to 373k, making the prior movement a decrease of 6k (half of the originally reported -12k). The general gist is shown by the moving average (still resemblant of pre-crisis 2008 values) down by 11k to 366,250. Even though claims have had bumpy readings (up twice and down three times thus far in 2012), the average has fallen more consistently (fallen every week). So, less people are looking into unemployment benefits -- a good sign."

