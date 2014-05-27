Shoppers look for items in the home improvement department of a Home Depot store in New York April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK U.S. consumer confidence rose in May as consumers saw the economy, including the labor market, in a better light, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 83 in May from a downwardly revised 81.7 in April. Economists had expected a reading of 83.0, according to a Reuters poll.

The index for April was originally reported as 82.3.

The expectations index rose to 84.8 in May from a downwardly revised 83.9 in April, while the present situation index increased to 80.4 versus an upwardly revised 78.5 last month.

Consumers saying jobs are "hard to get" slipped to 32.3 percent from 32.8 percent, revised from 32.5 percent in April.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)