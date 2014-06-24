A woman and child shop at a Walmart to Go convenience store which is open on a trial basis in Bentonville, Arkansas June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK U.S. consumer confidence rose in June to the highest level since January 2008, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 85.2 in June from a downwardly revised 82.2 in May. Economists had expected a reading of 83.5, according to a Reuters poll.

The index for May was originally reported as 83.

The expectations index rose to 85.2 in June from a downwardly revised 83.5 in May, while the present situation index increased to 85.1 versus an downwardly revised 80.3 last month.

Consumers saying jobs are "hard to get" slipped to 31.8 percent from 32.2 percent, revised from 32.3 percent in May.

