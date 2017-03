People are seen walking through Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City, New York February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly slumped in April, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 95.2 from an upwardly revised 101.4 in March. Economists were looking for a reading of 102.5, according to a Reuters poll.

The March figure was originally reported as 101.3.

