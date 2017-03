Employees wait to greet shoppers during British clothing retailer Topshop's grand opening of the chain's New York flagship store, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. consumer confidence rose in May, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes rose to 95.4 from a downwardly revised 94.3 in April. Economists were looking for a May reading of 94.9, according to a Reuters poll.

The April figure was originally reported as 95.2.

