Oil prices edge up after dent from U.S. inventories
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, on track for a fourth consecutive daily gain, after recovering from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
WASHINGTON U.S. construction spending climbed in August to the highest level since 2008, boosted by a surge in outlays for residential projects and giving a sign the housing market was helping the overall economy.
Construction spending increased 0.7 percent to $1.09 trillion, the highest level since May 2008, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.5 percent gain.
Construction spending has increased for nine straight months, although the government said July's growth was less sharp than initially estimated.
Construction spending in August was buoyed by a 1.3 percent jump in private residential construction spending to the highest level since January 2008. Spending on private non-residential construction projects rose 0.2 percent, hitting its highest level since November 2008.
Public construction outlays rose 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, on track for a fourth consecutive daily gain, after recovering from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
OTTAWA The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
BENGALURU The Canadian dollar will weaken over the coming months, pressured by an uncertain economic outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States even as the Bank of Canada stays on the sidelines, a Reuters poll showed.