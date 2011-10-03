WASHINGTON U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in August from a drop in July as outlays on state and local government building projects rose sharply, a government report showed on Monday.

Construction spending rose 1.4 percent to an annual rate of $799.15 billion, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 percent drop after July construction spending fell by a revised 1.4 percent.

Private construction spending in August rose 0.4 percent, with residential spending up 0.7 percent and nonresidential spending up 0.2 percent. Spending on public construction rose a strong 3.1 percent, registering its biggest monthly gain since February 2009. State and local spending rose 3.5 percent, while federal construction spending fell 0.5 percent. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Neil Stempleman)