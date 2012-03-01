Futures drop along with oil prices
U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday as a drop in oil prices weighed on the "Trump rally", with investors also seeking details regarding President Donald Trump's plans to boost the economy.
WASHINGTON Construction spending fell in January for the first time in six months as companies cut investment in buildings and the federal government scaled back projects, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
Construction spending dropped 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $827 billion, confounding analysts' expectations for a 1 percent increase.
It was the first drop since July 2011.
Spending on homes rose 1.8 percent, offsetting a 1.5 percent decrease in spending on business structures.
The housing market has been showing signs of an incipient recovery, with builders breaking more ground on new projects to meet growing demand for rental apartments.
Spending on public sector construction fell 0.2 percent in January, with investment by state and local governments rising modestly but outlays by the federal government plunging 5.5 percent.
Total private construction spending in January was flat at a $538.7 billion annual rate.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
BEIJING China said on Friday it had no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage in trade, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's description of the Asian giant as the "grand champions" of currency manipulation.
LONDON OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.