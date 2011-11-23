NEW YORK Consumer spending barely rose October as households took advantage of the largest increase in income in seven months to rebuild their savings.

New orders for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in October, but sharp downward revisions to the prior month's data and weak spending plans by businesses suggested manufacturing was taking a breather.

The number of initial claims for unemployment benefit rose slightly to 393,000 last week, a third set of U.S. economic data released on Wednesday.

COMMENTS:

PIERRE ELLIS, SENIOR GLOBAL ECONOMIST, DECISION ECONOMICS INC., NEW YORK

"We are getting a disappointing start to the fourth quarter. Consumer spending is not starting on the right track for the quarter. Capital spending is uneven. It doesn't have the strong upward thrust we normally see in a regular recovery. Initial claims are okay but they could be better. These first actual numbers that go into calculation for fourth quarter GDP are not looking like 2.5 to 3.0 percent. We want to see demand growing strongly and consistently, and we are not seeing that. They are plodding along at best. These early readings don't look that favorable."

CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK

"The biggest thing is the rise in continued (jobless) claims but it's not a surprise because of the big previous drop. We ought to look at the headline, which is below 400,000 for a third straight week. Claims are running 20,000 lower than a month ago. All else equal, this translates to 50,000 more jobs a month. This is an encouraging sign. We might see 200,000 job growth a month before the end of the year. But claims have been all over the place this year so you don't want to read too much into it."

PETER KENNY, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT KNIGHT CAPITAL IN JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY

"All the data is very much in keeping with an unimpressive rebound and is clearly fueling fears that we are sliding into more underperformance. It is an indication to me there really is nothing new and there does not appear to be anything on the horizon that is going to dramatically alter those data points in terms of a significant shift higher. With the headwinds we have to deal with, and I am not just talking about domestically, but the headwinds psychologically and economically from the euro zone, the sledding gets tougher from here."

PETER JANKOVSKIS, CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT OAKBROOK INVESTMENTS LLC IN LISLE, ILLINOIS

"Very much a mixed bag. The futures have moved up a little bit which is kind of what I'd expect. There wasn't any reason for extreme pessimism but there also wasn't anything to say, 'oh yeah its time to get into the market'."

"The story continues to be in Europe. That's what people are concerned about. A lot of the pundits are getting more and more negative on the situation there and that is weighing heavily on the rest of the world."

DAVID SLOAN, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

"October personal income's 0.4% rise was slightly ahead of a 0.3% expectation but spending with a 0.1% rise was well short of a 0.4% expectation that had been generated by an unexpectedly strong retail sales report. Services, which had shown a strong Q3, failed to match the retail sales gain. Many commentators had noticed a recent tendency of spending to outperform income, a gap widened by yesterday's revisions with the Q3 GDP report, and had questioned how long that could last. October's data suggests a recent run-down in savings may have gone as far as it can."

"A 0.7% fall in October durable goods orders was not quite as weak as a -1.0% market consensus, and a 0.7% rise ex transport was stronger than the expected unchanged outcome. However September was revised down to a 1.5% decline from -0.6%, while September's ex transport data now stands at up 0.6%, well below the previously reported 1.8% rise that had surprised most commentators on the upside. Net of revisions the number is a little softer than expected, though the underlying trend is still modestly positive, with the negative transport data over the last two months an unwind from above trend data seen in June and July."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT JOHN THOMAS FINANCIAL IN NEW YORK

"The data looks mostly as expected. It was essentially in line, so it won't have a big impact on trading today. I'm more interested in what's happening in China with manufacturing contracting. That is not great news."

MARKET REACTION:

BONDS: U.S. bond prices slipped slightly

FOREX: The dollar weakened slightly against the euro

STOCKS: U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses modestly