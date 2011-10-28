WASHINGTON U.S. civilian employment costs rose much less than expected during the third quarter as wages and salaries posted their weakest growth in a year while benefits expanded at their slowest pace since 1999, government data showed.

Employment costs rose 0.3 percent during the period, half the rate expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the slowest pace since September 2009, the Labor Department data said in a report on Friday. Costs had risen 0.7 percent the prior quarter.

Benefits costs, which make up about 30 percent of compensation, grew 0.1 percent in the quarter, the weakest since March 1999. Wages and salaries expanded by 0.3 percent during the period, slowing from a 0.4 percent pace during the second quarter.

(Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

